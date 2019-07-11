Analysts See $1.09 EPS for MasTec, Inc. (MTZ); Aflac (AFL)’s Sentiment Is 0.81

Analysts expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report $1.09 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 7.92% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. MTZ’s profit would be $83.36 million giving it 11.67 P/E if the $1.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.57 EPS previously, MasTec, Inc.’s analysts see 91.23% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.89. About 339,811 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Aflac Inc (AFL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 293 investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 362 decreased and sold their positions in Aflac Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 471.73 million shares, down from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Aflac Inc in top ten positions decreased from 21 to 16 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 320 Increased: 206 New Position: 87.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold MasTec, Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. MasTec had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. FBR Capital maintained the shares of MTZ in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. FBR Capital maintained the shares of MTZ in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.89 billion. It operates through five divisions: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. It has a 14.36 P/E ratio. The firm manufactures underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; crude oil, natural gas, and refined product transport pipelines; electrical power generation, transmission, and distribution systems; power generation infrastructure, such as renewable energy; heavy industrial plants; and compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.37 million for 13.17 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Mizuho Bank Ltd. holds 13.31% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated for 3.00 million shares. Jnba Financial Advisors owns 659,145 shares or 7.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chesapeake Asset Management Llc has 6.67% invested in the company for 78,452 shares. The Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. has invested 6.24% in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 7.96 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 2.19M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company has market cap of $42.00 billion. It operates through two divisions, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. It has a 13.79 P/E ratio. The Aflac Japan segment offers various voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.