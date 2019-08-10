Analysts See $1.09 EPS for HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS); Ranger Investment Management LP Has Lowered Neogenomicsinc. (NEO) Stake

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased Neogenomicsinc. (NEO) stake by 15.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 216,185 shares as Neogenomicsinc. (NEO)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Ranger Investment Management Lp holds 1.21M shares with $24.75 million value, down from 1.43M last quarter. Neogenomicsinc. now has $2.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 676,085 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Analysts expect HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report $1.09 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 10.10% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. HDS’s profit would be $187.67 million giving it 8.78 P/E if the $1.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 29.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 1.09M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HD Supply Holdings, Inc. shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring State Bank holds 0.33% or 88,604 shares in its portfolio. Principal Finance Grp owns 422,565 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com reported 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). First Advisors Lp reported 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). British Columbia Mngmt invested in 32,203 shares. Qs Invsts Llc has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 0.33% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% or 265 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Management Llc reported 103,760 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 105,190 shares. Stanley invested in 28,467 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 1,052 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 679,149 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Boston Prtnrs reported 4.05 million shares.

Among 4 analysts covering HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HD Supply Holdings has $51 highest and $44 lowest target. $46.75’s average target is 22.16% above currents $38.27 stock price. HD Supply Holdings had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. Wolfe Research maintained the shares of HDS in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. The company has market cap of $6.59 billion. The company's Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. It has a 16.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s Waterworks segment provides pipes, fittings, valves, hydrants, and meters for use in the construction, maintenance, and repair of water and waste-water systems, as well as fire-protection systems; and smart meters, fusible piping solutions, and engineered treatment plant services and products.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Delcath Enhances Board of Directors With Appointment of Commercial Leader, John R. Sylvester – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy HD Supply (HDS) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 11, 2019 : HDS, HRB, CHS, JW.A – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 46,203 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 304,297 shares. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 33,516 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 59,760 shares. Kopp Inv, a Minnesota-based fund reported 396,327 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Yorktown & Inc reported 17,500 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has 165,500 shares. 7,300 were accumulated by South Dakota Inv Council. Segall Bryant And Hamill owns 232,589 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 130,447 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 196,046 shares. 12,308 were reported by Cambridge Research.

Among 4 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) earned “Buy” rating by First Analysis on Tuesday, March 12.