Analysts See $-1.09 EPS for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH); Inverness Counsel Has Cut Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position By $1.58 Million

Analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report $-1.09 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.44 EPS change or 67.69% from last quarter’s $-0.65 EPS. After having $-1.25 EPS previously, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -12.80% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.03. About 156,017 shares traded. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has declined 12.52% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.95% the S&P500. Some Historical DCPH News: 29/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Appoints Stephen B. Ruddy as Chief Technical Officer; 17/04/2018 – PRECLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATE THAT DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS’ DCC-2618 EXHIBITS BROADER INHIBITION PROFILE AGAINST PRIMARY AND SECONDARY DRUG-RESISTANT MUTATIONS IN GASTROINTESTINAL STROMAL TUMORS; 09/04/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Updated Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Clinical Trial of DCC-2618 at 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DCC-2618 DEMONSTRATED BROADEST PROFILE OF INHIBITION OF PRIMARY AND SECONDARY KIT MUTATIONS AND PRIMARY PDGFR; 25/04/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Report Clinical Data with DCC-2618 at the Upcoming 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 21/04/2018 – DJ Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCPH); 21/05/2018 – DECIPHERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NUMBER OF DECIPHERA DIRECTORS WAS INCREASED FROM EIGHT TO NINE IN CONNECTION WITH HOERTER’S ELECTION; 21/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Expands Bd With the Election of Mr. Steven L. Hoerter as a Director; 29/05/2018 – Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Appoints Stephen B. Ruddy, Ph.D. as Chief Technical Officer

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 2.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 885 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Inverness Counsel Llc holds 31,764 shares with $56.56M value, down from 32,649 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $956.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.82. About 2.26M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 28/05/2018 – SlashGear: Amazon saves The Expanse with season four Prime Video deal; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 30/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says it’ll hire 200 for Minneapolis tech office; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon is squeezing suppliers to curb losses in price wars- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a candy-colored Echo and a version of Alexa that rewards politeness; 16/05/2018 – Birmingham BJ: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considering Bessemer for massive project

More notable recent Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) Stock – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zai Lab in-licenses ripretinib rights from Deciphera – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expands Pipeline with Potential First-in-Class Autophagy Inhibitor to Treat Mutant RAS Cancers – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Week In Review: China Biopharma Announces Nearly $3 Billion In Deals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company has market cap of $875.70 million. The firm develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, February 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, January 23. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 18 report. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by UBS. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 1 report.

Inverness Counsel Llc increased Wal (NYSE:WMT) stake by 22,606 shares to 158,018 valued at $15.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 58,708 shares and now owns 330,771 shares. Fortive Corp was raised too.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2019: DEO, AMZN, GM, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.