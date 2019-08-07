Analysts See $-1.09 EPS for Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARDS); Argent Trust Company Has Boosted British American Tobacco Plc Adr (BTI) Position By $310,575

Argent Trust Company increased British American Tobacco Plc Adr (BTI) stake by 58.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company acquired 7,575 shares as British American Tobacco Plc Adr (BTI)’s stock declined 6.22%. The Argent Trust Company holds 20,595 shares with $860,000 value, up from 13,020 last quarter. British American Tobacco Plc Adr now has $83.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 1.23M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Analysts expect Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) to report $-1.09 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.99 EPS previously, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 10.10% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.75% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $8.46. About 6,687 shares traded or 76.72% up from the average. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Argent Trust Company decreased Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 38,018 shares to 16,901 valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard (VUG) stake by 2,353 shares and now owns 2,455 shares. Vanguard (VOO) was reduced too.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company has market cap of $68.59 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients.

More notable recent Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aridis Pharmaceuticals Enters Into Equity Purchase and Option Agreements with The Serum Institute of India, Ltd for Exclusive License to Products and MabIgX® Platform Technology – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Coherus BioSciences Reports Corporate Highlights and Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aridis Pharmaceuticals Receives Orphan Drug Designation From the European Medicines Agency for AR-501 – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Athersys Announces Positive Results From Its Exploratory Clinical Study of MultiStem® Cell Therapy for Treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.