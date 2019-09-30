Analysts See $1.08 EPS for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL); Leo Holdings Class A Ordinary Shares (LHC) Shorts Decreased By 80.94%

Leo Holdings Corp Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:LHC) had a decrease of 80.94% in short interest. LHC’s SI was 6,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 80.94% from 34,100 shares previously. It closed at $10.24 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report $1.08 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 13.68% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. TYL’s profit would be $41.67M giving it 60.74 P/E if the $1.08 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, Tyler Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 1.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.39% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $262.38. About 237,614 shares traded or 13.40% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.12 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 80.48 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold Tyler Technologies, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28600 highest and $28500 lowest target. $285.50’s average target is 8.81% above currents $262.38 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 6 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Benchmark. The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has “Market Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 27 by JMP Securities.

