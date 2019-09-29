Analysts See $1.08 EPS for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL); Last Week Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Coverage

Analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report $1.08 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 13.68% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. TYL’s profit would be $41.67M giving it 59.32 P/E if the $1.08 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, Tyler Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 1.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.63% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $256.26. About 262,847 shares traded or 25.44% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term

Among 4 analysts covering Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Neurocrine Biosciences has $11800 highest and $106 lowest target. $111.25’s average target is 23.36% above currents $90.18 stock price. Neurocrine Biosciences had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by JP Morgan. See Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) latest ratings:

More notable recent Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Investors Who Bought Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 476% – Yahoo Finance" on September 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Appointment of Leslie V. Norwalk to Board of Directors – PRNewswire" published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Should You Be Worried About Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NBIX) 3.7% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance" on August 20, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $90.18. About 840,039 shares traded or 25.52% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 82.55 million shares or 18.88% less from 101.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 715,005 were accumulated by Millennium Limited Co. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 10,532 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 1,000 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 0.89% or 46,290 shares. Huntington Bank reported 1 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 36,186 shares. Opus Point Prtn Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% or 3,012 shares. Daiwa Gru reported 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Pnc Financial Gp holds 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 716 shares. Fred Alger has 24,094 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) or 80,531 shares.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.26 billion. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA , a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It has a 495.49 P/E ratio. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

Among 2 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28600 highest and $28500 lowest target. $285.50’s average target is 11.41% above currents $256.26 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 6 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28500 target in Friday, August 2 report. JMP Securities maintained Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) on Friday, September 27 with “Market Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold Tyler Technologies, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 20,437 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated invested 0.48% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Rice Hall James Limited Co reported 9,472 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 272,225 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reported 12,061 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Select Equity Grp Incorporated L P reported 0% stake. The Nebraska-based Bridges Inc has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Franklin Resources reported 975,035 shares. Connors Investor Incorporated holds 38,747 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.25% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Hightower Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0% or 2,766 shares. Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Creative Planning has 143,828 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability reported 1.84% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 3 shares.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Two California Entities Select Tyler Technologies' Utility Billing Solution – Business Wire" on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "St. Petersburg, Florida, Works with Tyler Technologies to Equip Employees with Modern Data Analytics Strategies – Business Wire" published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Are Tyler Technologies, Inc.'s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating? – Yahoo Finance" on September 02, 2019.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.89 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 78.61 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.