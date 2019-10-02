Analysts See $1.08 EPS for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL); Business First Bancshares (BFST) Shorts Raised By 25.9%

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) had an increase of 25.9% in short interest. BFST’s SI was 105,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 25.9% from 83,400 shares previously. With 14,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST)’s short sellers to cover BFST’s short positions. The SI to Business First Bancshares Inc’s float is 0.83%. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 1,269 shares traded. Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report $1.08 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 13.68% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. TYL’s profit would be $41.67M giving it 59.43 P/E if the $1.08 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, Tyler Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see 1.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.02% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $256.73. About 68,480 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 12/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Tyler EAM; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud

Among 2 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tyler Technologies has $28600 highest and $28500 lowest target. $285.50’s average target is 11.21% above currents $256.73 stock price. Tyler Technologies had 5 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Friday, September 27. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Friday, August 2.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.91 billion. It operates through two divisions, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It has a 78.75 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold Tyler Technologies, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 5,508 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 313 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0.02% stake. 497,332 are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Moreover, Capital Service Of America has 1.84% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 2,109 are held by Td Asset Mgmt. Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 0.02% or 958 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial holds 301 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ranger Invest Mngmt L P stated it has 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Stockbridge Partners Limited Company holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 229,668 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 29,503 shares. 5,234 were accumulated by Fdx Incorporated. Fiduciary Communication owns 2,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Comm Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

