Analysts See $1.08 EPS for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH); Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Central Pacific Financial Corp (CPF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.18, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 64 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 57 cut down and sold their positions in Central Pacific Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 25.85 million shares, down from 26.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Central Pacific Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 50 Increased: 42 New Position: 22.

Analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to report $1.08 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.08 EPS. PKOH’s profit would be $13.64M giving it 7.22 P/E if the $1.08 EPS is correct. After having $1.01 EPS previously, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s analysts see 6.93% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 4,071 shares traded. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has declined 14.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 05/03/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Sees 2018 Rev Up 8%-10% Vs. Prior Year; 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARKOHIO ACHIEVES REVENUE AND EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS IN 2017; 11/05/2018 – ParkOhio Bd Elects Matthew V. Crawford Chmn and CEO, Edward F. Crawford to Pres; 11/05/2018 – ParkOhio Board Elects Matthew V. Crawford Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Edward F. Crawford to President; 08/05/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 83C; 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP PKOH.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.55 TO $3.75; 05/03/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – EXPECT 2018 REVENUES TO INCREASE 8 PCT TO 10 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 05/03/2018 – PARK-OHIO HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.55 TO $3.75; 18/04/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25-26

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company has market cap of $838.75 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It has a 14.04 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit services and products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Prospector Partners Llc holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Central Pacific Financial Corp. for 332,700 shares. Granite Investment Partners Llc owns 453,915 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 0.64% invested in the company for 304,989 shares. The Oregon-based Auxier Asset Management has invested 0.62% in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 831,715 shares.

Analysts await Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CPF’s profit will be $14.57M for 14.39 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Central Pacific Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.51% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 203,872 shares traded or 66.91% up from the average. Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) has declined 2.45% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.88% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $734,704 activity. CRAWFORD EDWARD F had bought 12,532 shares worth $375,454 on Friday, June 7.