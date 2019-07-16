Analysts See $1.07 EPS for U.S. Bancorp (USB); Lincluden Management LTD Has Decreased Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding By $934,245

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) stake by 13.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 7,985 shares as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 50,697 shares with $5.98M value, down from 58,682 last quarter. Microsoft Corp. now has $ valuation. It closed at $138.9 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT)

Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report $1.07 EPS on July, 17 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.90% from last quarter’s $1.02 EPS. USB’s profit would be $1.70 billion giving it 12.41 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, U.S. Bancorp’s analysts see 7.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 4.31M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Among 3 analysts covering US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. US Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.25’s average target is 7.77% above currents $53.12 stock price. US Bancorp had 6 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 28 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold U.S. Bancorp shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,208 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Numerixs Invest Technology Incorporated invested 0.75% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Asset Management Inc stated it has 111,916 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Harris Associate Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 16,263 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc reported 7,052 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Cim Mangement holds 7,435 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Inv Management invested in 0.21% or 93,900 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Buckingham Incorporated stated it has 55,519 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 2.06M shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp invested 0.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Contravisory Invest Mgmt owns 1,118 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Tn has 8,175 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides a range of financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $84.57 billion. It offers depository services, which include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products, as well as credit card services, leasing financing, import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It has a 12.7 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ancillary services, including capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate customers; and a range of asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business firms, and charitable organizations.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity. $758,956 worth of stock was sold by GODRIDGE LESLIE V on Monday, February 4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, July 12. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy”.

Lincluden Management Ltd increased Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) stake by 36,330 shares to 951,884 valued at $51.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) stake by 12,155 shares and now owns 1.73 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. 267,466 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $28.35 million.