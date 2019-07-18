Analysts See $1.07 EPS for The Chemours Company (CC); Bsquare (BSQR) SI Decreased By 22.36%

Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) had a decrease of 22.36% in short interest. BSQR’s SI was 70,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 22.36% from 90,800 shares previously. With 9,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s short sellers to cover BSQR’s short positions. The SI to Bsquare Corporation’s float is 0.71%. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.23. About 500 shares traded. BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) has declined 60.26% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BSQR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ BSQUARE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSQR); 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE CORP – CEO JERRY CHASE IS STEPPING DOWN TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES, CHASE WILL ALSO BE STEPPING DOWN FROM HIS BOARD SEAT; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE CORP – KEVIN WALSH APPOINTED TO SERVE AS ACTING CEO; 18/05/2018 – PALOGIC VALUE MANAGEMENT SAYS HAVE & MAY IN FUTURE, ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BSQUARE’S BOARD ABOUT POTENTIAL TRANSACTIONS, AMONG OTHER ISSUES; 18/05/2018 – PALOGIC VALUE MANAGEMENT REPORTS 7 PCT STAKE IN BSQUARE CORP AS ON MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Bsquare Announces New Leadership, CEO Steps Down; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE SAYS KEVIN WALSH NAMED TO SERVE AS ACTING CEO; 09/05/2018 – BSQUARE: CHAIRMAN HARRIES TO TAKE ON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN DUTIES; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 03/04/2018 – Bsquare Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

Analysts expect The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) to report $1.07 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.64 EPS change or 37.43% from last quarter’s $1.71 EPS. CC’s profit would be $175.45M giving it 4.53 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.63 EPS previously, The Chemours Company’s analysts see 69.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.4. About 27,423 shares traded. The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has declined 53.44% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CC News: 03/04/2018 – CHEMOURS – NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY PROVIDES FOR $900 MLN AND EUR350 MLN; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS CO – NOW EXPECTS EARNINGS TO BE IN TOP END OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RANGE; 22/05/2018 – NHL Partners With The Chemours Company to Provide Sustainable Solutions To Community Rinks Across North America; 03/04/2018 – Chemours Credit Pact Includes Term Loans of $900M and EUR350M and $800M Revolving Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – Chemours Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – CHEMOURS SEES 2018 ADJ EPS AT HIGH END OF $4.95-$5.60 RANGE; 07/05/2018 – Chemours Announces Global Sodium Cyanide Price Increase of 15%, Effective May 15; 04/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CALL CONCLUDES; 26/03/2018 – Teflon Maker Chemours Sees More Profit In 2018 — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: CHEMOURS REPORTS SODIUM CYANIDE PRICE BOOST OF 15%

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. It operates through three divisions: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. It has a 4.37 P/E ratio. The Titanium Technologies segment makes and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure brand name to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, PVC window profiles, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Among 7 analysts covering Chemours (NYSE:CC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Chemours had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was upgraded by SunTrust. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CC in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained the shares of CC in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 19.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $15.79 million. The Company’s software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices.

