Analysts See $1.07 EPS for Sysco (SYY); SPS Commerce Has 1.42 Sentiment

SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 115 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 81 reduced and sold their stakes in SPS Commerce Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 16.39 million shares, down from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding SPS Commerce Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 66 Increased: 71 New Position: 44.

Analysts expect Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report $1.07 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 13.83% from last quarter’s $0.94 EPS. SYY’s profit would be $549.96M giving it 16.56 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Sysco Corporation’s analysts see 35.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 1.51M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director

The stock increased 10.51% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $113.45. About 405,704 shares traded or 180.19% up from the average. SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) has risen 49.12% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q REV. $59.1M, EST. $57.8M; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 EPS 70c-EPS 74c; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Modernize SPS Elevators SE-3 & SE-4 Louis Stokes VAMC Cleveland, OH 44106; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 01/05/2018 – Qumulo Appoints Peter Zaballos as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q EPS 14c-EPS 16c; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Michael McConnell to Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ SPS Commerce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPSC)

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in SPS Commerce, Inc. for 542,415 shares. Herald Investment Management Ltd owns 50,000 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granahan Investment Management Inc Ma has 1.31% invested in the company for 229,496 shares. The Minnesota-based Riverbridge Partners Llc has invested 1.01% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,552 shares.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. It has a 65.69 P/E ratio. The firm offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of clients supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells.

Among 4 analysts covering Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Sysco Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of SYY in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, June 4. Credit Suisse maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Sysco Corporation shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Limited stated it has 33,288 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 3,400 shares. The Indiana-based First Merchants Corporation has invested 0.26% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 657,219 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Contravisory Invest reported 56,437 shares stake. Community Bancorporation Na holds 31,300 shares. Quantbot Tech L P has invested 0.93% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Vision Cap Incorporated has invested 1.4% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Blue Chip Prtnrs invested in 0.02% or 1,546 shares. 728 are held by Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp. Motco has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Chemung Canal owns 3,807 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt has invested 0.33% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Adage Grp Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 595,724 shares. 43,328 are held by Sigma Planning Corp.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.28 million activity. $3.81 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was sold by Libby Russell T. on Thursday, January 31. CHARLTON ROBERT S also sold $1.47 million worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares.