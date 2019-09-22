Analysts See $1.07 EPS for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV); Hasbro (HAS) Shorts Raised By 1.34%

Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) had an increase of 1.34% in short interest. HAS’s SI was 8.19 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.34% from 8.08 million shares previously. With 1.07M avg volume, 8 days are for Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS)’s short sellers to cover HAS’s short positions. The SI to Hasbro Inc’s float is 7.13%. The stock decreased 2.72% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $117.63. About 1.92M shares traded or 92.83% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Sees Acquisition Closing During 2Q; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro To Acquire Entertainment Brands Including Power Rangers In Deal Valued At $522 Million — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.63/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Hasbro and Special Olympics Join Together to Grow Empathy and Inclusion in Schools Globally; 23/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hasbro Rtgs Unchgd On Weak 1Q Prfmce; 16/04/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS TOY RECYCLING PROGRAM, OFFERS FREE RECYCLING; 24/04/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $96; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston; 09/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford, Conn., Kicking off National Boys & Girls Club Week

Analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report $1.07 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.93% from last quarter’s $1.08 EPS. LUV’s profit would be $575.14M giving it 12.73 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $1.37 EPS previously, Southwest Airlines Co.’s analysts see -21.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 4.16 million shares traded or 13.91% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 18/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Regulators Had Concerns About Engine Type That Blew in Southwest Plane; 20/04/2018 – LA Times: FAA plans to order emergency plane-engine inspections after fatal Southwest accident; 09/05/2018 – Webcast Alert: Southwest Airlines Co. Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS AIRLINE HAD `VERY SOLID’ FIRST QUARTER; 02/05/2018 – WPSD Local 6: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. No reports of; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines said it canceled about 40 flights for engine inspections following the deadly accident that occurred last week; 16/05/2018 – LUV: AUDITING INTERNAL RECORDS TO BE SURE EVERY BLADE EXAMINED; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 18/04/2018 – FAA orders inspection of jet engines following Southwest flight explosion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold Southwest Airlines Co. shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Lc holds 120,067 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt stated it has 57,910 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hrt Fincl Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Edge Wealth Llc has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). First Dallas Secs reported 44,434 shares. Oppenheimer And Communications reported 279,581 shares. 73.14M are held by Primecap Ca. Huntington Bancorporation has 0% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 3,912 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Comerica Savings Bank holds 95,772 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 4,995 are owned by Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Needham Investment Management Ltd Com holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 60,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.30M shares. Howe Rusling Inc stated it has 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Co holds 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 11,722 shares.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. The company has market cap of $29.29 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a total of 723 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 8 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, and Cuba. It has a 12.65 P/E ratio. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines backs unit revenue outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Why American Airlines is outpacing Southwest at BHM – Birmingham Business Journal” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “25 Stocks That Shine in September – Schaeffers Research” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: Southwest Airlines keeps RDU at top of the list as carrier plots new routes – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $50 lowest target. $57.40’s average target is 5.34% above currents $54.49 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 28 with “Neutral”. The stock of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold Hasbro, Inc. shares while 176 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 105.64 million shares or 3.82% less from 109.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 12,214 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,894 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 0.06% or 27,196 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Eaton Vance reported 0.01% stake. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 28,158 shares. Mesirow Mgmt holds 0.26% or 15,785 shares. Indiana-based Old Bankshares In has invested 0.02% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0.03% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Pennsylvania-based Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 22,674 shares. 15,164 are held by Pub Sector Pension Investment Board. Rice Hall James Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 18,219 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 8,271 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset, Michigan-based fund reported 5,795 shares.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “It’s Time to Bust Some Myths in the Market Data ‘Debate’ – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Has HRL Performed 30 Days Post Earnings – Nasdaq” published on September 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Fed Obliges, Stocks Don’t – Nasdaq” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Where Will Veeva Systems Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Fast-Growing Stocks Less Than $10 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 20, 2019.