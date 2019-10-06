Analysts See $1.07 EPS for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS); Nuveen California Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NKX) Has 0.86 Sentiment

Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report $1.07 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 3.88% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. ELS’s profit would be $97.41M giving it 31.87 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.96 EPS previously, Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.’s analysts see 11.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 227,112 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c

Nuveen California Amt-free Municipal Income Fund (NKX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 18 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 21 decreased and sold equity positions in Nuveen California Amt-free Municipal Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now own: 4.12 million shares, down from 4.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen California Amt-free Municipal Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 11 New Position: 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 81.32 million shares or 0.69% more from 80.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.01% or 95,091 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0.01% or 182,293 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 0% stake. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 203,640 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 624,281 shares. 216,703 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Qs Lc has invested 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 484,598 are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Ajo L P reported 0.03% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 1,707 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com. Fifth Third State Bank reported 7,541 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 2,596 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 15,655 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 475,601 were accumulated by Rothschild & Asset Management Us Incorporated.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $12.42 billion. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle oriented properties. It has a 46.17 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio of properties include various amenities and common facilities, such as a clubhouse, a swimming pool, laundry facilities, and cable television service, sauna/whirlpool spas, golf courses, tennis, shuffleboard and basketball courts, and exercise rooms.

It closed at $15.25 lastly. It is down 12.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.54% the S&P500.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund for 90,907 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 172,578 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apriem Advisors has 0.67% invested in the company for 147,003 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.23% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 249,010 shares.

