Analysts See $1.06 EPS for WestRock Company (WRK); Palestra Capital Management Cut By $20.21 Million Its Ptc (PTC) Stake

Analysts expect WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) to report $1.06 EPS on August, 1 before the open.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.75% from last quarter’s $1.09 EPS. WRK’s profit would be $272.47 million giving it 8.75 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.80 EPS previously, WestRock Company’s analysts see 32.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.11. About 1.82 million shares traded. WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) has declined 38.83% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRK News: 07/05/2018 – WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/03/2018 – WestRock Credit Pact Also Includes 364-Day Term Loan Facility Up to $300; 29/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 09/03/2018 WESTROCK SAYS ON MARCH 7 ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN OF UP TO $300 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – WESTROCK – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A 3-YR SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – WestRock Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – WestRock Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING – WESTROCK DEAL EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF QUARTER ENDING SEPT. 30, 2018 OR DURING FOLLOWING QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – WestRock 2Q EPS 86c; 08/05/2018 – WestRock at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased Ptc Inc (PTC) stake by 21.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 219,670 shares as Ptc Inc (PTC)’s stock declined 3.63%. The Palestra Capital Management Llc holds 785,285 shares with $72.39M value, down from 1.00M last quarter. Ptc Inc now has $8.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 20.41% or $18.7 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 10.35 million shares traded or 813.78% up from the average. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS ENTERING INTO A COLLABORATION WITH ZUID-OOST NEDERLAND PROTONEN THERAPIE CENTRUM (ZON-PTC); 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.41; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY18 TOTAL REVENUE $1,250 MLN – $1,260 MLN; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 17/05/2018 – PTC Continues Competitive Momentum with New and Expanded Creo Customers; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Payment Of Interest; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested in 0% or 200 shares. 171,966 were accumulated by Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company accumulated 13,591 shares. Profund Ltd accumulated 11,046 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj & has 0.03% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 92,750 shares. Asset One Com Limited has invested 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Nicholas Investment Prtn LP owns 31,657 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Aureus Asset Management Lc has 0.05% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 100 were reported by Mcf Advisors Limited Liability. Ameriprise Fin Inc accumulated 361,420 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Co stated it has 147,999 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank, a Montana-based fund reported 163 shares.

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PTC Inc (PTC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate PTC Inc. (PTC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PTC Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Sunday, March 10 report. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank maintained PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) rating on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $11000 target. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $8400 target in Thursday, July 25 report. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, July 25 by RBC Capital Markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Westrock (NYSE:WRK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Westrock had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank downgraded WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $42 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, June 24.