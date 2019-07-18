Analysts See $1.06 EPS for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG); Stewardship Financial (SSFN) Has 1 Sentiment

Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report $1.06 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 12.77% from last quarter’s $0.94 EPS. PG’s profit would be $2.66B giving it 27.34 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, The Procter & Gamble Company’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.94. About 7.03M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year

Stewardship Financial Corp (SSFN) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.29, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 8 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 8 decreased and sold stakes in Stewardship Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 1.86 million shares, up from 1.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Stewardship Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking services and products for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company has market cap of $134.64 million. The firm offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It has a 17.03 P/E ratio. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Stewardship Financial Corporation for 452,425 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 94,707 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.34% invested in the company for 573,540 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.11% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 132,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold The Procter & Gamble Company shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 137,166 were reported by Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability. Private Asset Management stated it has 1.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cambridge Trust Co has 0.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 69,802 shares. Moreover, Peoples Svcs Corporation has 2.73% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 51,301 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.16% or 18,945 shares. Riverbridge Prns Lc invested in 0.04% or 18,989 shares. Moreover, Wills Finance Group has 3.55% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 50,329 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Com holds 109,177 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 28,212 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 58,052 are held by Fulton Fincl Bank Na. Marathon Cap Management invested in 0.62% or 13,260 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 3,583 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Lc accumulated 450 shares. Avenir Corp holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to clients in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $290.82 billion. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It has a 27.58 P/E ratio. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands.

Among 8 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 14 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, February 26. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Berenberg. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $11200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.