Analysts See $1.06 EPS for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP); Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)’s Sentiment Is 1.86

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) investors sentiment decreased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 82 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 44 reduced and sold positions in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 43.45 million shares, up from 41.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Armada Hoffler Properties Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 31 Increased: 62 New Position: 20.

Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report $1.06 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.95% from last quarter’s $1.05 EPS. MMP’s profit would be $242.40 million giving it 15.74 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 705,408 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

Among 5 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 8 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, January 28 report. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. Ladenburg maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Ladenburg has “Buy” rating and $75 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Co accumulated 0% or 600 shares. Bridges Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 12,078 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares, Maryland-based fund reported 51,743 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Llc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation reported 86,247 shares stake. Leavell Inv Mgmt invested in 89,527 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cetera Advisors Limited Com invested in 9,604 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Osterweis Cap Management has 1.08% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 1.50 million are owned by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability reported 59,624 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability has 13,470 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 4.49% or 2.18 million shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 138,538 shares.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.26 billion. The firm operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage divisions. It has a 11.46 P/E ratio. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services.

Analysts await Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 20.83% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AHH’s profit will be $20.13M for 14.37 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.67. About 266,048 shares traded or 16.36% up from the average. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) has risen 19.23% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. It has a 47.9 P/E ratio.

Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. for 516,411 shares. Albert D Mason Inc owns 61,615 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 0.42% invested in the company for 24,846 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc has invested 0.36% in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 56,000 shares.