Analysts See $1.06 EPS for Banner (BANR); Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 32 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 26 cut down and sold stakes in Icahn Enterprises LP. The hedge funds in our database now have: 193.15 million shares, up from 182.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Icahn Enterprises LP in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 21 Increased: 24 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report $1.06 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 10.92% from last quarter’s $1.19 EPS. BANR’s profit would be $37.33 million giving it 13.49 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.14 EPS previously, Banner Corporation’s analysts see -7.02% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 101,502 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 14/03/2018 – SUPERVALU REPORTS PLANS TO EXIT FARM FRESH BANNER; 25/04/2018 – BANNER CORP BANR.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 04/05/2018 – Banner Year for Asset Managers Could Be Catalyst for Change; 04/05/2018 – Banner Corporation to Attend the D.A. Davidson Financial Institutions Conference; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Films, Series With Obamas Under Higher Ground Productions Banner; 07/05/2018 – Banner Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 23/04/2018 – Banner Corp 1Q EPS 89c

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $6,380 activity. Riordan Kevin F bought $6,380 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold Banner Corporation shares while 54 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 27.78 million shares or 2.03% less from 28.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Brandywine Investment Ltd Llc owns 95,420 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Mufg Americas Holdings Corp has 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 2,000 shares. 126,902 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Congress Asset Com Ma reported 21,640 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Company holds 4,226 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mesirow Invest Mgmt holds 1.15% or 136,980 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4,746 shares. Pnc Group stated it has 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Swiss Fincl Bank has 65,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% or 324,390 shares. Aristotle Boston Ltd Liability reported 213,228 shares.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial services and products to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. It has a 13.18 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 91,575 shares traded. Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) has risen 2.64% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IEP News: 16/04/2018 – Icahn Intends to Nominate Five Individuals to SandRidge Board; 30/04/2018 – FP Energy: U.S. EPA grants biofuels waiver to billionaire Carl Icahn’s oil refinery; 11/03/2018 – SHAH: ISN’T AWARE OF TRUMP TALKING TO ICAHN BEFORE TARIFF MOVE; 16/03/2018 – ICAHN HAS NOT DETERMINED WHETHER TO SUPPORT STARBOARD ON NWL; 11/05/2018 – Icahn, Affiliates Plan to Nominate Two More to SandRidge Board; 21/05/2018 – Icahn Began Litigation Against AmTrust, CEO Barry Zyskind, and Board Members, George Karfunkel and Leak Karfunke; 30/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: U.S. EPA grants biofuels waiver to billionaire @Carl_C_Icahn’s oil refinery; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Fed; 03/05/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $551M; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Separation Anticipated to Occur in 2nd Half 2019

Icahn Carl C holds 50.6% of its portfolio in Icahn Enterprises L.P. for 185.33 million shares. Old West Investment Management Llc owns 27,326 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Asset Management Inc. has 0.49% invested in the company for 9,812 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 54,000 shares.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. The company has market cap of $13.30 billion. The Company’s Investment segment operates various private investment funds. It has a 16.32 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers.