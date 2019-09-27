Analysts See $1.06 EPS for Banner (BANR); Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Trimmed Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Stake

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) stake by 13.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 57,500 shares as Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH)’s stock declined 2.22%. The Baker Bros Advisors Lp holds 370,845 shares with $63.93 million value, down from 428,345 last quarter. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $3.83B valuation. The stock increased 3.37% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $126.01. About 937,584 shares traded or 87.17% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 17/04/2018 – GW cannabis-derived epilepsy drug gets positive FDA staff review; 24/04/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Announces the Launch of 3 New Cannabidiol (CBD) Pdt Categories With Level Brands Inc; 06/04/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Panel Backs GW Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Drug for Epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 06/04/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 08/03/2018 Cannabidiol-infused Beverages Could Be Canada’s Next Big Industry; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT; 16/05/2018 – Cannabidiol Significantly Reduces Seizures in Patients with Severe Form of Epilepsy

Analysts expect Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report $1.06 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 10.92% from last quarter’s $1.19 EPS. BANR’s profit would be $36.65M giving it 13.31 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.14 EPS previously, Banner Corporation’s analysts see -7.02% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 119,912 shares traded. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 01/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health has $1.7B this year in construction projects; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Films, Series With Obamas Under Higher Ground Productions Banner; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – BANNER HEALTH AGREES TO SETTLE FALSE CLAIMS ACT ALLEGATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Banner Health to invest $1.7B this year in construction projects

Among 2 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals has $21500 highest and $21000 lowest target. $212.50’s average target is 68.64% above currents $126.01 stock price. GW Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $21000 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 7.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased Aravive Inc. stake by 54,062 shares to 484,947 valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Krystal Biotech Inc. stake by 250,000 shares and now owns 1.03 million shares. Orchard Therapeutics Plc was raised too.

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 70.65% or $1.95 from last year’s $-2.76 per share. After $-0.78 actual EPS reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $6,380 activity. $6,380 worth of stock was bought by Riordan Kevin F on Thursday, August 1.