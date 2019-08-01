Analysts See $-1.05 EPS for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE); Universal Display (OLED) Shorts Decreased By 0.45%

Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to report $-1.05 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 14.63% from last quarter’s $-1.23 EPS. After having $-1.36 EPS previously, Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s analysts see -22.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.69% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $21.41. About 257,227 shares traded. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) has declined 44.46% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.46% the S&P500. Some Historical WVE News: 09/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE SCIENCES – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, $170.0 MLN CASH FROM TAKEDA IN APRIL, ENABLE FUNDING OPERATING, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS TO 2020 END; 17/04/2018 – Wave Life Sciences to Present Data on ALS and FTD Programs and on Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 03/05/2018 – WaVe Life Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – WAVE Life Sciences 1Q Loss $35.2M; 10/04/2018 – Wave Life Sciences and Deep Genomics Form Collaboration to Discover Novel Therapies for Genetic Neuromuscular Disorders; 17/04/2018 – Wave Life Sciences to Present Data on ALS and FTD Programs and on Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurolog; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 12/03/2018 – WAVE Life Sciences 2017 Loss/Shr $3.85; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PACT MOVING TOWARD CANDIDATE SELECTION

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) had a decrease of 0.45% in short interest. OLED’s SI was 8.22 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.45% from 8.25M shares previously. With 610,400 avg volume, 14 days are for Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)’s short sellers to cover OLED’s short positions. The SI to Universal Display Corporation’s float is 19.41%. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $211.08. About 693,581 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a genetic medicines company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company has market cap of $733.64 million. The firm is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. It currently has negative earnings. It focuses on proprietary programs in neurology in the central nervous system and neuromuscular system.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Universal Display has $19200 highest and $140 lowest target. $167.33’s average target is -20.73% below currents $211.08 stock price. Universal Display had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 6. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Universal Display Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 254,443 shares. Brinker Capital invested in 5,233 shares. 6,605 were accumulated by United Service Automobile Association. Logan Capital invested in 0.05% or 5,357 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Prudential Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 25,110 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership reported 11,088 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 7,964 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 36 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assocs Incorporated Ca holds 700 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Copeland Capital Management Limited Liability holds 85,975 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Regal Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 328 shares. Shufro Rose And Co Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 2,475 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. The company has market cap of $9.97 billion. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. It has a 119.25 P/E ratio. The firm licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others.