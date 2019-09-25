Analysts See $1.05 EPS for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO); Putnam Investments Boosted Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Holding

Putnam Investments Llc increased Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) stake by 22.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc acquired 111,334 shares as Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX)’s stock rose 20.50%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 599,260 shares with $164.99M value, up from 487,926 last quarter. Idexx Laboratories Inc now has $23.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $272.6. About 10,736 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts expect Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report $1.05 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. TSCO’s profit would be $125.23 million giving it 21.54 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.80 EPS previously, Tractor Supply Company’s analysts see -41.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 63,333 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2007-LDP10; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.12% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Blackrock Inc accumulated 0.08% or 6.46M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Services Of America, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,208 shares. Twin Tree LP has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Conestoga Capital Advsrs holds 0.08% or 12,335 shares. Motco has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 20,600 shares. Patten Grp has 1.03% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 9,163 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 399 shares. Fayez Sarofim, a Texas-based fund reported 1,942 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 30 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Llc has 0.22% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Mairs Inc stated it has 3,398 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Management reported 16,934 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity. Kingsley Lawrence D also bought $99,904 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Tuesday, August 6.

Putnam Investments Llc decreased Kaman Corp stake by 765,000 shares to 4.21M valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Communication Services Select Sector Spdr Fund stake by 274,771 shares and now owns 403,266 shares. Wayfair Inc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Idexx Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $276’s average target is 1.25% above currents $272.6 stock price. Idexx Laboratories had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 16.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.79 billion. The firm offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It has a 20.16 P/E ratio. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states.

Among 5 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $118.40’s average target is 30.86% above currents $90.48 stock price. Tractor Supply had 12 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12500 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold Tractor Supply Company shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedgewood Prtn Incorporated holds 6.88% or 746,837 shares. 7,629 are held by Asset Mngmt. Hallmark Capital Mngmt stated it has 2,280 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Inv Management Inc stated it has 3,397 shares. First Allied Advisory invested in 0.02% or 4,346 shares. Cookson Peirce Com invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 166,736 shares. Numerixs owns 1,345 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Inc has 0.05% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 24,138 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 24,800 shares. First In stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Franklin Res Incorporated accumulated 466,609 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Boston And Mngmt Inc stated it has 2% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd holds 0.1% or 2,640 shares. Amica Mutual Ins invested in 0.05% or 3,511 shares.