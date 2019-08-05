Analysts See $-1.05 EPS for Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX); Ariel Investments Cut International Speedway Corp. (ISCA) Position By $10.42 Million

Analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report $-1.05 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.62 EPS change or 144.19% from last quarter’s $-0.43 EPS. After having $-1.08 EPS previously, Nutanix, Inc.’s analysts see -2.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.62% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 2.76M shares traded. Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has declined 53.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NTNX News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 07/05/2018 – Big Switch to Showcase Integration With Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor for Advanced Network Automation and Simplified Operations at Nutanix .NEXT; 12/04/2018 – Nutanix Sees 74 Percent AHV Hypervisor Adoption By U.S. Federal Government Customers in 2017; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 25/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Nutanix CEO On The ‘Big Bills’ And ‘Computing Sprawl’ Of Public Cloud; 24/05/2018 – Nutanix 3Q Rev $289.4M; 24/05/2018 – Nutanix Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$300M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nutanix Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTNX); 24/05/2018 – Nutanix Sees 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c-Adj Loss/Shr 22c

Ariel Investments Llc decreased International Speedway Corp. (ISCA) stake by 72.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc sold 242,373 shares as International Speedway Corp. (ISCA)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 90,004 shares with $3.93 million value, down from 332,377 last quarter. International Speedway Corp. now has $1.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.1. About 93,552 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR EXISTING FACILITIES UP TO $500.0 MLN FROM FISCAL 2017 THROUGH FISCAL 2021; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP – FOR FISCAL 2017 THROUGH 2021 EXPECT RETURN OF CAPITAL PROGRAM TO BE APPROXIMATELY $280.0 MLN; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Rev $148.9M; 22/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCA); 16/05/2018 – International Speedway Corp – For Enterprising Investors; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q EPS $3.83; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017

More notable recent International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo Sends International Speedway, Speedway Motorsports To The Pit – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “International Speedway Earnings: ISCA Stock Dips on Q2 Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 3, 2019 : ISCA – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “International Speedway (ISCA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Speedway Corporation (ISCA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Ariel Investments Llc increased Nokia Corp. Adr (NYSE:NOK) stake by 544,553 shares to 21.61 million valued at $123.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) stake by 84,210 shares and now owns 969,863 shares. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 1.43 million shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 15,000 shares. State Street Corporation reported 770,077 shares stake. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 10 shares. Pnc Finance Group Incorporated owns 2,028 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). D E Shaw And holds 160,845 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 41 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Smithfield Trust owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc has 16,402 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,115 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 300,791 are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts await International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ISCA’s profit will be $14.78 million for 33.16 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by International Speedway Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 55% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: POOL, NTNX, TPB – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nutanix: Not A True Leader – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chipotle, Nutanix And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.