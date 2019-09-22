Analysts See $1.05 EPS for Netflix, Inc. (NFLX); Bank Of Hawaii Has Lifted By $708,702 Its Honeywell International (HON) Position

Bank Of Hawaii increased Honeywell International Inc (HON) stake by 6.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii acquired 4,073 shares as Honeywell International Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 65,566 shares with $11.45 million value, up from 61,493 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc now has $121.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 3.23M shares traded or 26.54% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell targets 10 pct revenue growth in Southeast Asia this year; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch

Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report $1.05 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 17.98% from last quarter’s $0.89 EPS. NFLX’s profit would be $459.73 million giving it 64.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, Netflix, Inc.’s analysts see 75.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 22.43 million shares traded or 201.37% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE LONG TERM SUBSCRIBER GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY WILL EXCEED CURRENT CONSENSUS; 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 01/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Netflix turning heads in Hollywood by spending billions to lure talent; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold Netflix, Inc. shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington accumulated 425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Perigon Wealth Management Limited stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Company stated it has 78 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Group Inc owns 40,093 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 10,729 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 18,568 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,238 shares. Dupont Cap Management invested in 33,543 shares. Motco reported 364 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.59% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gyroscope Capital Gru Limited Com has 2,550 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Accredited Invsts Incorporated owns 644 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 418 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. The company has market cap of $118.54 billion. It operates in three divisions: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. It has a 106.59 P/E ratio. The firm offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L had bought 6,499 shares worth $2.00 million.

Among 10 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Netflix has $470 highest and $183 lowest target. $409.45’s average target is 51.23% above currents $270.75 stock price. Netflix had 17 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Imperial Capital. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Wedbush. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was initiated by Wolfe Research with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20.

Bank Of Hawaii decreased Booking Holdings Inc. stake by 341 shares to 1,706 valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard (BIV) stake by 11,601 shares and now owns 18,439 shares. S&P Global Inc was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189.75’s average target is 12.74% above currents $168.31 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.35% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt owns 27,533 shares. 861 were reported by Adirondack Company. Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Arvest State Bank Division has invested 1.46% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,856 shares. 156,943 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Alabama-based Cabot has invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The California-based Montecito Bancorporation & Tru has invested 0.47% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.4% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.3% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1,315 are held by Atwood Palmer. Edgemoor Invest Advsr stated it has 1,373 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Lc holds 12,696 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 6,260 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.