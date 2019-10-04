Analysts See $1.05 EPS for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY); Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report $1.05 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.78% from last quarter’s $1.08 EPS. JKHY’s profit would be $82.12 million giving it 34.65 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s analysts see 32.91% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $145.51. About 105,240 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 11/04/2018 – Town Square Bank Selects Jack Henry Banking SilverLake System; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 21/03/2018 – New Banks Launch with Jack Henry Banking for Core Processing; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (MBII) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.13, from 2.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 19 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 20 sold and reduced their stock positions in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 40.91 million shares, down from 46.46 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Marrone Bio Innovations Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 15 Increased: 10 New Position: 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. shares while 150 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 78.89 million shares or 15.26% more from 68.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Ltd reported 21,775 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 13,700 were reported by Hikari Power. Us National Bank & Trust De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 145,926 shares. National Asset Management holds 3,281 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ledyard Financial Bank has invested 0.05% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). 34 were reported by Cordasco Networks. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 9,195 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) or 2,234 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 29,708 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hartford Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). 1,048 were accumulated by Advisory Services Ltd Com. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 45,379 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability accumulated 11,530 shares. Campbell And Com Adviser Limited Com holds 0.44% or 7,248 shares in its portfolio.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.38 billion. The firm offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It has a 41.34 P/E ratio. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary services and products that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands.

Among 2 analysts covering Jack Henry \u0026 Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Jack Henry \u0026 Associates has $14700 highest and $145 lowest target. $146’s average target is 0.34% above currents $145.51 stock price. Jack Henry \u0026 Associates had 4 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

It closed at $1.36 lastly. It is down 30.73% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MBII News: 29/03/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. Reports Record Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – Regalia® CG Biofungicide Cleared for Use on Cannabis by the Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Nevada Departments of; 07/05/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations Appoints Kevin Hammill as New Chief Commercial Officer; 07/05/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations Names Kevin Hammill Chief Comml Officer; 25/04/2018 – MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS – CO, LIDORR CHEMICALS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO DISTRIBUTE BIOPESTICIDES FOR SUSTAINABLE FARMING IN ISRAEL; 16/04/2018 – Marrone: 2016, 2017 Financials Modified to Add Paragraph Indicating Substantial Doubt About Company’s Ability to Continue as Going Concern; 08/05/2018 – EVOGENE LTD – COMPANIES AGREED TO SHARE REVENUES FROM ANY PRODUCTS THAT MAY RESULT FROM COLLABORATION; 08/05/2018 – Evogene and Marrone Bio Innovations Announce Phase Advancement in their Insect Control Collaboration; 16/04/2018 – Regalia® CG Biofungicide Cleared for Use on Cannabis by the Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Nevada Departments of Agriculture; 24/05/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations Expands Sales Team and Establishes New Sales Territory

Icm Asset Management Inc Wa holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. for 258,900 shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 561,702 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has 0.12% invested in the company for 561,702 shares. The Kansas-based Waddell & Reed Financial Inc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Fairpointe Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 291,000 shares.