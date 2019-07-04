Analysts See $1.05 EPS for International Paper Company (IP); Putnam Investments Decreased Its Fmc (FMC) Holding

Analysts expect International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report $1.05 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 11.76% from last quarter’s $1.19 EPS. IP’s profit would be $417.19M giving it 10.50 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.11 EPS previously, International Paper Company’s analysts see -5.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 1.63M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects International Paper’s $10 bln bid; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Smurfit Kappa Shareholders Would Hold 15% of Enlarged Company; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS SIZE TO 12 DIRECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO-“NOTES THE COMMENTS THAT SMURFIT KAPPA BELIEVES THE PROPOSAL IS HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC”; 06/04/2018 – International Paper to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings On April 26; 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE; 16/05/2018 – IP CFO GLENN LANDAU SAYS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Putnam Investments Llc decreased Fmc Corp (FMC) stake by 10.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc sold 8,155 shares as Fmc Corp (FMC)’s stock rose 3.61%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 72,558 shares with $5.57 million value, down from 80,713 last quarter. Fmc Corp now has $11.16B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 299,872 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 2.74% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation: Brondeau Will Serve as Chmn of the Bd of the New Lithium Materials Co; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.48 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PIERRE BRONDEAU WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $17.53 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 10.61 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity. Another trade for 45,000 shares valued at $2.10M was sold by Nicholls Timothy S.

Among 6 analysts covering International Paper (NYSE:IP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. International Paper had 14 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Wednesday, January 9. Barclays Capital maintained International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) on Monday, April 1 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Wednesday, January 23. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $54 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. FMC’s profit will be $218.55 million for 12.77 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

