Analysts See $1.05 EPS for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK); Redwood Trust (RWT)’s Sentiment Is 1.71

Redwood Trust Inc (RWT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.82, from 2.53 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 87 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 51 sold and decreased their stakes in Redwood Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 88.15 million shares, up from 88.13 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Redwood Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 37 Increased: 66 New Position: 21.

Analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to report $1.05 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.97 EPS change or 48.02% from last quarter’s $2.02 EPS. DK’s profit would be $79.17M giving it 8.50 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.17 EPS previously, Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -10.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.69. About 986,158 shares traded. Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) has declined 18.33% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.33% the S&P500. Some Historical DK News: 19/03/2018 – Delek US: Transaction Should Result in Expected Proceeds to Delek of About $72 Million; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 21/05/2018 – Andeavor Completes Asphalt Terminals Acquisition From Delek US Holdings; 19/03/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS – BASED ON CO’S OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN ALTAIR PARAMOUNT TRANSACTION SHOULD RESULT IN EXPECTED PROCEEDS TO CO OF ABOUT $72 MLN; 19/03/2018 – DELEK US HOLDINGS INC DK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 07/05/2018 – Delek US 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 26/03/2018 – Delek US Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – DELEK US REPORTS SALE OF PARAMOUNT, CA ASSETS, INCLUDING ALT AI; 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy firm that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 5.57 P/E ratio. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum products used in transportation and industrial markets.

Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Redwood Trust, Inc. for 1.32 million shares. White Pine Investment Co owns 308,435 shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weitz Investment Management Inc. has 2.26% invested in the company for 3.45 million shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management N.V. has invested 1.68% in the stock. Ellington Management Group Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 398,961 shares.

Analysts await Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. RWT’s profit will be $37.13M for 10.86 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Redwood Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. It has a 12.89 P/E ratio. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans.

