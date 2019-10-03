Analysts See $1.05 EPS for American International Group, Inc. (AIG); Integre Asset Management Has Cut By $912,184 Its Citrix Sys (CTXS) Holding

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 28.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 9,308 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Integre Asset Management Llc holds 23,785 shares with $2.33M value, down from 33,093 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $12.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $94.94. About 115,959 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors

Analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report $1.05 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $1.39 EPS change or 408.82% from last quarter’s $-0.34 EPS. AIG’s profit would be $913.32 million giving it 12.62 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.43 EPS previously, American International Group, Inc.’s analysts see -26.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 365,565 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 14/03/2018 – Former Icahn Executive Merksamer to Leave AIG Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Legacy Adjusted Pretax Income Was $145 Million; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96 million for 28.26 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CMP Transforms Business with Citrix – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “San Francisco 49ers Up Their Game With Citrix – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caprock Gp has 5,572 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co holds 0.08% or 5,282 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.04% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.4% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Banque Pictet & Cie has invested 0.13% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 13,976 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Next Fincl Group, a Texas-based fund reported 103 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc has invested 0.52% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn owns 5,405 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 51,371 shares. Gulf Interest Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Veritable Ltd Partnership has 3,091 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation, Japan-based fund reported 110,260 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 6.54 million shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.09% or 12,175 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. The insider Vaughan Therese M bought $51,710.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold American International Group, Inc. shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited has 213,108 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) holds 0.05% or 5,310 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has 7,876 shares. Moreover, Hm Payson And has 0.1% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated Incorporated owns 1.23M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.23% or 88,365 shares. Private Na has invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Jane Street Grp Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Raymond James Advsrs reported 0% stake. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.81M shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Murphy Cap owns 41,294 shares. Pacific Investment invested in 16,173 shares. Australia-based Amp Ltd has invested 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Daiwa Gp Inc reported 82,252 shares. Cidel Asset Management invested in 0.16% or 58,500 shares.