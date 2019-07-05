Analysts See $1.03 EPS for Webster Financial (WBS); If Bancorp (IROQ) Has 2.5 Sentiment

If Bancorp Inc (IROQ) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 5 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 2 sold and decreased their positions in If Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 767,341 shares, up from 755,277 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding If Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report $1.03 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 11.96% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. WBS’s profit would be $94.92M giving it 11.38 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, Webster Financial Corporation’s analysts see -2.83% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 200,192 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.92% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $214.2 MLN COMPARED TO $192.7 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Webster Financial; 19/04/2018 – Webster 1Q EPS 85c; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Raises Dividend to 33c Vs. 26c

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.86 million activity. The insider OSAR KAREN R sold 4,000 shares worth $221,148. CRAWFORD JOHN JOSEPH sold $134,484 worth of stock or 2,407 shares. On Monday, February 4 the insider SMITH JAMES COPENHAVER sold $3.03M.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.32 billion. It operates through four divisions: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. It has a 11.66 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking.

More notable recent Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bear manager eyes UPS, Snap-On, Wayfair and Webster Financial – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold Webster Financial Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). 32,047 are owned by Cipher Ltd Partnership. Hsbc Holdings Plc reported 0% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Clark Capital Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Regions Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 5,038 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) accumulated 0.03% or 9,088 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Lc has 0.02% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Brighton Jones Lc has 0.09% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 15,189 shares. Hartford Finance, Connecticut-based fund reported 49,422 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Swiss Bank & Trust owns 168,100 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 14,076 shares. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership stated it has 0.13% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Nbw Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 61,324 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in IF Bancorp, Inc. for 48,250 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 325,174 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.23% invested in the company for 81,720 shares. The New York-based Firefly Value Partners Lp has invested 0.19% in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 15,400 shares.

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding firm for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company has market cap of $74.20 million. The firm offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It has a 24.43 P/E ratio. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans.