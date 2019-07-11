Analysts See $1.03 EPS for Webster Financial (WBS); Emc Insurance Group (EMCI) Has 1.3 Sentiment

Emc Insurance Group Inc (EMCI) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 30 funds increased and started new holdings, while 23 cut down and sold stock positions in Emc Insurance Group Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 5.87 million shares, up from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Emc Insurance Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 17 Increased: 25 New Position: 5.

Analysts expect Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report $1.03 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 11.96% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. WBS’s profit would be $94.90M giving it 11.14 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, Webster Financial Corporation’s analysts see -2.83% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 357,653 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Raises Dividend to 33c Vs. 26c; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 22/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV TO $0.33 FROM $0.26,; EST. $0.27; 12/03/2018 – Webster Financial Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold Webster Financial Corporation shares while 82 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 81.06 million shares or 2.77% less from 83.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Numerixs Invest has invested 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Quantbot Lp accumulated 388 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Johnson Gp Inc holds 0% or 378 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 9.62M shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 35,000 shares. Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 4,324 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Com reported 7,433 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northern Trust holds 643,151 shares. Torray Lc owns 22,521 shares. Wellington Llp reported 0% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS).

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.23 billion. It operates through four divisions: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. It has a 11.42 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.86 million activity. 2,407 shares were sold by CRAWFORD JOHN JOSEPH, worth $134,484 on Thursday, February 7. On Friday, February 8 the insider OSAR KAREN R sold $221,148. $2.47 million worth of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) was sold by SMITH JAMES COPENHAVER on Thursday, January 31.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $778.22 million. It operates through two divisions, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. It has a 29.71 P/E ratio. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.97. About 12,979 shares traded. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) has risen 44.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 13/03/2018 – SocGen in exclusive talks to buy Commerzbank’s EMC unit -Handelsblatt; 22/03/2018 – VP Bogart Disposes 418 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 10/04/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Maintains Titanium Tier in Dell EMC Partner Program; 13/03/2018 – SOCGEN IN LEAD TO ACQUIRE COMMERZBANK’S EMC UNIT: HANDELSBLATT; 16/04/2018 – EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces First Quarter Estimates, Revises 2018 Non-GAAP Operating Income Guidance* and Announces Firs; 23/04/2018 – BAE Systems and Dell EMC collaborate to offer mission-ready cloud solution for the U.S. Government; 21/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Dell Vice Chairman Jeff Clarke On Storage Plans, Public Cloud Costs And Dell EMC Product Roadmap; 16/04/2018 – EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC EMCI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K

Capital Returns Management Llc holds 6.96% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. for 407,698 shares. Grace & White Inc Ny owns 213,824 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Force Capital Management Llc has 0.97% invested in the company for 13,010 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.47% in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 13,500 shares.