Analysts See $1.03 EPS for Talos Energy Inc. (TALO); Shorts at Vmware Class A (VMW) Raised By 6.8%

Vmware Inc Class A (NYSE:VMW) had an increase of 6.8% in short interest. VMW’s SI was 6.19 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.8% from 5.79M shares previously. With 1.28 million avg volume, 5 days are for Vmware Inc Class A (NYSE:VMW)’s short sellers to cover VMW’s short positions. The SI to Vmware Inc Class A’s float is 7.95%. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $169.18. About 887,906 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 17/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: Late night scoop: Carl Icahn takes medium-sized stake in VMware. Could it be Icahn vs Dell 2.0?; 01/05/2018 – JetStream Software Announces JetStream Migrate for VMware Cloud on AWS; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 07/03/2018 – VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Europe, Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for Migrating and Protecting Applications; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN HAS TAKEN A ‘MEDIUM’-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE – CNBC, CITING

Analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to report $1.03 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $1.87 EPS change or 222.62% from last quarter’s $-0.84 EPS. TALO’s profit would be $55.78 million giving it 6.17 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Talos Energy Inc.’s analysts see 442.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 359,913 shares traded or 27.39% up from the average. Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has declined 14.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TALO News: 29/05/2018 – TALOS ENERGY INC – FIRST OIL IS EXPECTED IN 2022, WITH PRODUCTION INCREASING THROUGH 2024 FOR ZAMA FIELD; 29/05/2018 – TALOS ENERGY – 2018 PRO FORMA CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $430 MLN TO $450 MLN THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND, CASH FLOW FROM OPS; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 15/05/2018 Bain Capital Credit LP Exits Position in Talos Energy; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy Sees 2018 Pro Forma Production Sales Volume 18-19.5 MMBoe; 30/05/2018 – Talos Energy Presenting at Louisiana Energy Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy Sees 2018 Pro Forma Capex $430M-$450M; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy Sees 2019 Capex at Similar Level of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy Announces 2018 Financial And Operating Guidance, Provides Initial 2019 Outlook And Operations Update

Talos Energy LLC, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf Coast and Gulf of Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.83 million activity. The insider Carli Maurizio sold 36,848 shares worth $5.41M. GELSINGER PATRICK P sold 30,095 shares worth $4.42M. $2.39M worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was sold by POONEN SANJAY on Tuesday, January 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Among 18 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VMware had 35 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. Evercore maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $160 target in Monday, February 4 report. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, January 11. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Wedbush. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

VMware, Inc. provides virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $69.23 billion. The Company’s virtualization infrastructure solutions includes a suite of services and products designed to deliver a software-defined data center, run on industry-standard desktop computers, servers, and mobile devices; and supports a range of operating system and application environments, as well as networking and storage infrastructures. It has a 35.4 P/E ratio. The firm offers VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.