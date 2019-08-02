Analysts See $1.03 EPS for Talos Energy Inc. (TALO); Marsico Capital Management Has Increased Realpage (RP) Position By $2.95 Million

Analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to report $1.03 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $1.87 EPS change or 222.62% from last quarter’s $-0.84 EPS. TALO’s profit would be $55.79 million giving it 4.83 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Talos Energy Inc.’s analysts see 442.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 322,782 shares traded or 15.12% up from the average. Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has declined 44.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.24% the S&P500. Some Historical TALO News: 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy Announces 2018 Financial And Operating Guidance, Provides Initial 2019 Outlook And Operations Update; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – TALOS ENERGY INC – EXPECTS THAT DURING 1Q 2019, PHOENIX COMPLEX WILL BE SHUT-IN FOR APPROXIMATELY 45-60 DAYS; 29/05/2018 – TALOS ENERGY – 2018 PRO FORMA CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $430 MLN TO $450 MLN THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND, CASH FLOW FROM OPS; 21/05/2018 – AP TALOS ENERGY, LLC REPORTS 32.4 PCT STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – TALOS ENERGY INC – FIRST OIL IS EXPECTED IN 2022, WITH PRODUCTION INCREASING THROUGH 2024 FOR ZAMA FIELD; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy Sees 2018 Pro Forma Production Sales Volume 18-19.5 MMBoe; 29/05/2018 – TALOS ENERGY – TORNADO #3 WELL EXPECTED TO COMMENCE PRODUCTION IN 2Q 2019 WITH AN ESTIMATED INITIAL PRODUCTION IN 10-15 MBOE/D RANGE, ON GROSS BASIS; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy Sees 2018 Pro Forma Capex $430M-$450M

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased Realpage Inc (RP) stake by 136.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marsico Capital Management Llc acquired 49,149 shares as Realpage Inc (RP)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Marsico Capital Management Llc holds 85,139 shares with $5.17 million value, up from 35,990 last quarter. Realpage Inc now has $5.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $62.35. About 942,939 shares traded or 32.10% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity. $8.78 million worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) was sold by Seren Capital – Ltd. on Monday, March 4.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RealPage (RP) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For RealPage – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Share Price Increased 290% – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RealPage Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “RealPage (RP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Realpage (NASDAQ:RP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Realpage had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. Stephens maintained RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 5,874 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc reported 2.13M shares. 219,319 are held by Calamos Limited Liability Corp. Scout Invests holds 482,345 shares. Kwmg Lc invested in 0% or 51 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 32,241 shares. Moreover, Stockbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 8.28% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 3.70 million shares. Carroll Fin Associates holds 0% or 81 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 31,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% or 39 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 68 shares stake. 201,649 were accumulated by Blair William Il. Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 3.79% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 350,767 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Co reported 0.02% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 41,528 shares to 27,069 valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) stake by 338,275 shares and now owns 51,040 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Talos Energy LLC, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf Coast and Gulf of Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion.