Analysts See $1.03 EPS for Plantronics, Inc. (PLT); CAREVIEW COMMUNICATIONS (CRVW) SI Decreased By 0.78%

Analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report $1.03 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.49 EPS change or 90.74% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. PLT’s profit would be $40.70 million giving it 8.60 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.15 EPS previously, Plantronics, Inc.’s analysts see -10.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.17% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 497,126 shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY; 10/05/2018 – Plantronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 30/03/2018 – Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech

CAREVIEW COMMUNICATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:CRVW) had a decrease of 0.78% in short interest. CRVW’s SI was 229,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.78% from 231,300 shares previously. With 34,000 avg volume, 7 days are for CAREVIEW COMMUNICATIONS INC (OTCMKTS:CRVW)’s short sellers to cover CRVW’s short positions. The stock decreased 40.62% or $0.0052 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0076. About 498,266 shares traded or 1444.53% up from the average. CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CareView Communications, Inc. provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.06 million. The firm offers SecureView module to monitor and record bedside activity in the patientÂ’s room; NurseView module to view monitored rooms from the nurseÂ’s station; PhysicianView module to view patients from any personal computer; Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails fall prevention modules; Fall Management Program to separately file, identify, and research the activity of patients; and timed rounding modules to help nursing staff monitor patients. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Sitter Management Program to monitor patient rooms from nursing station or mobile device; BedView module to monitor the status and availability of facility beds remotely; delivery mechanism for patient education materials; FacilityView module that monitors and records activity in any area that the hospital would desire security cameras to be placed; monitoring system for nursing alerts and reminders; and ulcer management systems.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $238,631 activity. $73,545 worth of stock was bought by JOURET GUIDO on Tuesday, February 19. 3,569 shares valued at $165,086 were bought by DEXHEIMER BRIAN S on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 2 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plantronics had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained the shares of PLT in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Monday, February 25. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Buy”.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The firm also makes and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals.

