Analysts See $1.03 EPS for BB&T (BBT); Sonos (SONO) Shorts Up By 9.07%

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) had an increase of 9.07% in short interest. SONO’s SI was 9.88M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.07% from 9.05M shares previously. With 1.04M avg volume, 10 days are for Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)’s short sellers to cover SONO’s short positions. The SI to Sonos Inc’s float is 25.4%. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 727,167 shares traded. Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report $1.03 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. BBT’s profit would be $789.14M giving it 12.76 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $1.12 EPS previously, BB&T Corporation’s analysts see -8.04% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 2.47M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017

Sonos, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells multi-room audio products primarily for use in private residences in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. It offers wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. It has a 69.21 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Among 3 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB\u0026T has $53 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is -0.76% below currents $52.57 stock price. BB\u0026T had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 9. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding firm that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $40.28 billion. It operates in six divisions: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. It has a 13.01 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.