Analysts See $1.03 EPS for AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH); Lyondellbasell Industries NV Ordinary Shares Class (LYB) Shorts Up By 9.68%

Lyondellbasell Industries NV Ordinary Shares Class (NYSE:LYB) had an increase of 9.68% in short interest. LYB’s SI was 5.63 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.68% from 5.14M shares previously. With 2.82 million avg volume, 2 days are for Lyondellbasell Industries NV Ordinary Shares Class (NYSE:LYB)’s short sellers to cover LYB’s short positions. The SI to Lyondellbasell Industries NV Ordinary Shares Class’s float is 1.88%. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 3.08M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman

Analysts expect AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) to report $1.03 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 14.44% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. EQH’s profit would be $505.88M giving it 5.46 P/E if the $1.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.98 EPS previously, AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 5.10% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.48. About 2.02 million shares traded. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has risen 2.09% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical EQH News: 14/05/2018 – AXA AXAF.PA SAYS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REITERATED, EXPECTS DEBT GEARING AT 32 PCT FY 2018 AND BELOW 28 PCT BY END-2020; 30/05/2018 – AXA CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 23/05/2018 – Uber Extends Insurance Deal With Axa to Cover Drivers in Europe; 31/05/2018 – AXA CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 14/05/2018 – AXA secures financing for acquisition of XL Group; 14/05/2018 – AXA AXAF.PA SAYS SECURED FINANCING OF THE ACQUISITION OF XL GROUP; 24/05/2018 – AXA: Elaine Sarsynski Appointed to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – AXA Property Trust Ltd: Company Update and NAV Announcement 31 March 2018; 29/05/2018 – BLABLACAR AND AXA AXAF.PA ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF ANNUAL CAR INSURANCE PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – BlaBlaCar and AXA launch car insurance product

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “LyondellBasell (LYB) Announces Final Daily VWAP and Final Price Cap of Tender Offer to Purchase Up to 37M Shares – StreetInsider.com” published on July 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “This Chemical Stock Could Burn Bulls, Says Analyst – Schaeffers Research” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nomura/Instinet Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8900 lowest target. $92.33’s average target is 10.32% above currents $83.69 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 11 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Nomura upgraded LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Monday, April 15 to “Buy” rating. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by UBS.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a maker of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.99 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It has a 7.53 P/E ratio. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene ; and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 255,334 are held by Kbc Nv. Prudential Public Ltd Llc owns 25,033 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.23% or 82,755 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 6,410 shares. Legacy Cap accumulated 28,006 shares or 1.1% of the stock. 47 were accumulated by James Research. Moreover, Eagle Asset Management has 0.02% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 37,630 shares. River Road Asset Lc has 0.87% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Amp Cap Limited reported 200,485 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 35,000 shares. Miller Howard Invests Ny holds 2.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 896,452 shares. Moreover, Private Advisors has 1.25% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 49,094 shares. Quantum Cap Mngmt has 10,668 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Adams Natural Res Fund has invested 0.54% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 294,555 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

More notable recent AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AB to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 25, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AXA Equitable Holdings declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AXA Equitable Holdings Is Starting To Look Like A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Axa Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) President and CEO Mark Pearson Bought $996,660 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.04 billion. It operates through four divisions: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. It has a 14.79 P/E ratio. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Among 3 analysts covering AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AXA Equitable Holdings had 3 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup.