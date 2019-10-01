Analysts See $1.02 EPS for Wabtec (WAB); Manatuck Hill Partners Has Lowered Its Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Stake

Analysts expect Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report $1.02 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 7.37% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. WAB’s profit would be $192.80 million giving it 16.85 P/E if the $1.02 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, Wabtec Corporation’s analysts see -3.77% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.34% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.74. About 584,898 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 25/04/2018 – Erie Times-News: Will Wabtec buy GE Transportation?; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) stake by 31.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 254,800 shares as Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH)’s stock declined 14.05%. The Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 558,039 shares with $3.97M value, down from 812,839 last quarter. Red Lion Hotels Corp now has $160.75 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 31,874 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 04/04/2018 – RLH Corp Agrees to Acquire Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 04/04/2018 – RLH IN PACT TO BUY KNIGHTS INN BRAND FOR $27M CASH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Red Lion Hotels Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLH); 22/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels: Bloss and Moyle to Continue Service to Co Through 2020; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – 2018 MIDSCALE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR EXPECTED TO INCREASE 1 PERCENT TO 3 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Red Lion Controls Adds PID Controller Capabilities for Complete HMI Solution; 08/05/2018 – RLH CORPORATION APPOINTS NATE TROUP CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $33 MLN VS $36.6 MLN; 24/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Increases Group Commission to 11%; 10/04/2018 – RLH Corporation Appoints Kristin Thielking to Lead Human Re

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd stake by 25,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spartan Mtrs Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) stake by 78,200 shares and now owns 191,103 shares. Lovesac Company was raised too.

Analysts await Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 129.17% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. RLH’s profit will be $1.76 million for 22.86 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Red Lion Hotels Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -240.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold RLH shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.86 million shares or 0.20% less from 17.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Moreover, Eidelman Virant Cap has 2.72% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 465,258 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 36,526 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 2.06 million shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Llc invested in 3,981 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 28,964 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 165,294 shares. White Pine Llc holds 0.34% or 128,990 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 52,931 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc accumulated 628,780 shares. Friess Assocs Lc has invested 0.09% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). California Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 60,800 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Company holds 370,078 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. 10,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. The insider GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold 16.97 million shares worth $1.19B. DeNinno David L bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530. The insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $83’s average target is 20.74% above currents $68.74 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had 8 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of WAB in report on Monday, September 16 to “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs.