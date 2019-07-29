Analysts See $1.02 EPS for NICE Ltd. (NICE); Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (TTP) Sentiment Is 1

Analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report $1.02 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.48 EPS change or 88.89% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. NICE’s profit would be $63.11 million giving it 36.83 P/E if the $1.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.96 EPS previously, NICE Ltd.’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $150.27. About 55,946 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 28/03/2018 – NICE Receives Robotics Achievement Award from Leading Industry Researcher; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML & Financial Crime Conference; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards; 11/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Named ‘Winner’ in Three 2018 CRM Service Award Categories Further Strengthening Its Leadership as the Number One Enterprise Cloud Customer Service Platform; 23/04/2018 – NICE: CREDIT ANDORRA FINANCIAL GROUP PICKS NICE SOFTWARE; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the lndustry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The Industry’s Largest Customer Experience; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the Industry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 23/05/2018 – NICE EMEA Interactions 2018 to Present Breakthrough Insights on Smart Interactions in the Cloud Over Two Day Event

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc (TTP) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.44, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 13 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 13 decreased and sold their holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 1.76 million shares, down from 1.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $143.24 million. It invests in public equity markets of North America. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

More notable recent Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of June 30, 2019 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund: An Under-The-Hood Look At This 13.3%-Yielding, 11.3%-Discounted CEF – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provide Section 19(a) Notice – Business Wire” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) Announces $260 Million Initial Public Offering – Business Wire” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BPL: What Does Buckeye’s Buyout Mean For MLPs And Midstream? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 42,311 shares traded or 13.60% up from the average. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) has declined 14.83% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.26% the S&P500.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. for 121,410 shares. Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj owns 67,365 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lincoln National Corp has 0.15% invested in the company for 245,734 shares. The New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 324,050 shares.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.30 billion. The Company’s software solutions help organizations understand their clients and employees, and predict their intentions and needs to create customer experiences; understand their workforce to drive efficiency; and identify suspicious behavior to prevent financial crime, as well as non-compliant activities. It has a 55.1 P/E ratio. It operates in two divisions, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime & Compliance.

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Complidata Joins NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace, the Industry’s First Financial Crime Management Ecosystem – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MIXT vs. NICE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NICE Ltd. (NICE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Taylor Morrison (TMHC) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: NICE (Nasdaq: $NICE) Recognized for Leadership by Opus Research and Avnet (NasdaqGS: $AVT) Announces Company Milestone – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.