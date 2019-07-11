Analysts See $1.02 EPS for Meritage Homes (MTH); Shorts at Moelis & Company Class A (MC) Raised By 17.18%

Analysts expect Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report $1.02 EPS on July, 24 after the close.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 22.14% from last quarter’s $1.31 EPS. MTH’s profit would be $39.50M giving it 13.12 P/E if the $1.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, Meritage Homes Corporation’s analysts see 56.92% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.53. About 700,326 shares traded or 114.61% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Moelis & Company Class A (NYSE:MC) had an increase of 17.18% in short interest. MC’s SI was 1.40 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.18% from 1.19 million shares previously. With 506,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Moelis & Company Class A (NYSE:MC)’s short sellers to cover MC’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 537,491 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 38.73% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 10/05/2018 – CLAL BIO: MEDIWOUND USING SERVICES OF M&A SPECIALIST MOELIS; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Adj EPS 84c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moelis & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MC); 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS SALE LESS THAN 8% OF OVERALL EXEC HOLDING; 22/03/2018 – Moelis Adds Morgan Stanley’s Thompson for Health-Care Dealmaking; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Rev $219.4M; 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 71C

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The firm advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. It has a 13.1 P/E ratio. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational firms, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Among 2 analysts covering Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Moelis & Co had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Monday, April 8 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold Meritage Homes Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 616,234 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated stated it has 14 shares. 118,344 are owned by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co. 62,623 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Mason Street Advisors Llc holds 11,511 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 310,605 shares. Pnc Gru owns 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 13,997 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 39,043 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited has invested 0.17% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Shell Asset Mngmt Communications holds 10,382 shares. Fisher Asset Management Llc has invested 0.08% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,170 shares. Cim Inv Mangement owns 0.11% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 6,653 shares.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and manufactures single-family homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.07 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It has a 10.31 P/E ratio. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names.

Among 3 analysts covering Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meritage Homes had 7 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $39 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 1. JMP Securities downgraded Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) on Friday, February 1 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Sell” on Thursday, March 7.