Analysts See $1.02 EPS for Meritage Homes (MTH); Brown Tom (TBI) Has 1.17 Sentiment

Analysts expect Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report $1.02 EPS on July, 24 after the close.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 22.14% from last quarter’s $1.31 EPS. MTH’s profit would be $39.51 million giving it 12.98 P/E if the $1.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, Meritage Homes Corporation’s analysts see 56.92% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 109,643 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brown Tom Inc (TBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 82 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 70 sold and decreased equity positions in Brown Tom Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 36.68 million shares, down from 37.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Brown Tom Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 58 Increased: 56 New Position: 26.

Among 3 analysts covering Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meritage Homes had 8 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $36 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Tuesday, March 5. JMP Securities downgraded the shares of MTH in report on Friday, February 1 to “Market Perform” rating. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, January 10.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and manufactures single-family homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It has a 10.2 P/E ratio. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.81 million activity. 19,500 shares were sold by WHITE C TIMOTHY, worth $878,865. Another trade for 537 shares valued at $24,165 was sold by Lord Phillippe. Sferruzza Hilla sold $33,043 worth of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold Meritage Homes Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impact Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.73% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Fmr Ltd Liability reported 815,728 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorporation & Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Citadel Limited Company has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 24,336 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Moreover, Eqis has 0.02% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 6,066 shares. Cim Mangement owns 6,653 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 35,903 shares. Amer Interest Gru Inc reported 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) or 23,450 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Amalgamated State Bank invested in 5,762 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 35,625 are held by Comerica Commercial Bank. 32 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc.

Gmt Capital Corp holds 1.5% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. for 1.92 million shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 90,879 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 0.73% invested in the company for 426,699 shares. The Texas-based Bbt Capital Management Llc has invested 0.54% in the stock. Clark Estates Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 143,000 shares.

Analysts await TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TBI’s profit will be $23.29M for 9.32 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by TrueBlue, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.

TrueBlue, Inc. provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $868.10 million. It operates through three divisions: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. It has a 13.3 P/E ratio. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality, and other industries under Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brand names.