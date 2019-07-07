Analysts See $1.02 EPS for Meritage Homes (MTH); Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund (MUJ)’s Sentiment Is 0.6

Analysts expect Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) to report $1.02 EPS on July, 24 after the close.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 22.14% from last quarter’s $1.31 EPS. MTH’s profit would be $39.51M giving it 12.80 P/E if the $1.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, Meritage Homes Corporation’s analysts see 56.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 255,395 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc (MUJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.90, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 9 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 15 sold and trimmed equity positions in Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 3.21 million shares, down from 3.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 1.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. for 215,818 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 945,549 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 457,225 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 44,829 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $422.16 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 28.6 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 43,936 shares traded or 3.02% up from the average. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) has risen 4.84% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.41% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Meritage Homes had 8 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 1. J.P. Morgan downgraded Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) rating on Thursday, March 7. J.P. Morgan has “Sell” rating and $36 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, February 1 by JMP Securities. The stock of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by Wedbush.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold Meritage Homes Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 36.62 million shares or 0.39% less from 36.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 39 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc reported 5,209 shares. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 0.53% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Lsv Asset Management holds 523,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Limited stated it has 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Ls Invest Advsr Lc owns 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 1,170 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,752 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Qs Investors Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 815,728 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Legal General Grp Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 118,344 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 12,815 shares. Amp Capital Ltd holds 7,600 shares.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and manufactures single-family homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It has a 10.06 P/E ratio. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $1.81 million activity. WHITE C TIMOTHY had sold 19,500 shares worth $878,865. Shares for $33,043 were sold by Sferruzza Hilla. 537 shares were sold by Lord Phillippe, worth $24,165.

