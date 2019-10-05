Analysts See $1.02 EPS for McGrath RentCorp (MGRC); Evergreen Capital Management Upped Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position By $493,050

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) stake by 16.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evergreen Capital Management Llc acquired 12,975 shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 92,021 shares with $3.54M value, up from 79,046 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation now has $31.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.91M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION

Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to report $1.02 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.99% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. MGRC’s profit would be $24.74M giving it 16.43 P/E if the $1.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.79 EPS previously, McGrath RentCorp’s analysts see 29.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $67.03. About 45,200 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q REV. $105.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.)

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) stake by 23,096 shares to 16,218 valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SCZ) stake by 39,752 shares and now owns 7,365 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Finance has 0.05% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 891,479 shares. Cypress Capital Management Limited (Wy) has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Connecticut-based Westport Asset Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 900,236 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 232,721 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated has 3.81 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 220 shares. Tobam invested in 1.48M shares or 3.17% of the stock. Assetmark invested in 696 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Nordea Investment Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Stack Finance Mngmt accumulated 375,566 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company accumulated 68 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0.02% or 14,182 shares. First Manhattan has 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp Halts Production at Key Gold Mine – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Newmont-Goldcorp Or Barrick Gold â€“ Who Is Winning The Gold War? – Forbes” published on September 30, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – Exploring Mining Podcast: News from (NYSE:NEM) (NYSE:AA) (NYSE:TREC) (TSX:ARG.TO) (TSXV:ECR) – InvestorIdeas.com” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mining For Gold – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp prices 2.800% senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 12.27% above currents $38.31 stock price. Newmont Mining had 15 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 9 by B. Riley & Co. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) rating on Monday, September 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $4500 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. On Wednesday, July 3 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold McGrath RentCorp shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.51 million shares or 22.52% more from 20.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. James Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 3,790 shares. Parametric Port invested in 0% or 54,241 shares. Da Davidson And owns 9,000 shares. Huntington National Bank reported 1 shares. Navellier And Associate reported 17,326 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested in 169,469 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 37,278 shares. Cap Associate Ny accumulated 8,000 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Weik Cap Management holds 0.26% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) for 8,700 shares. 163,823 are owned by Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. 41,100 are owned by Teton Advsr. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 15,048 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 64,508 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is McGrath RentCorp’s (NASDAQ:MGRC) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “McGrath RentCorp Sets Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Date and Time – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “McGrath RentCorp to Present at the Sidoti & Company, LLC Fall Investor Conference – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did McGrath RentCorp’s (NASDAQ:MGRC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 96%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.