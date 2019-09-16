Analysts See $1.02 EPS for Hancock Whitney (HWC); Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Upped Amgen (AMGN) Holding By $342,424

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 6.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii acquired 1,861 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 32,197 shares with $5.93 million value, up from 30,336 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $117.22B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 2.43 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS

Analysts expect Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) to report $1.02 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.99% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. HWC’s profit would be $87.50M giving it 9.60 P/E if the $1.02 EPS is correct. After having $1.01 EPS previously, Hancock Whitney Corporation’s analysts see 0.99% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 541,265 shares traded or 27.95% up from the average. Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) has declined 17.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.78% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Hancock Whitney Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HWC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hancock Whitney Corporation – Common Stock has $4200 highest and $4200 lowest target. $42’s average target is 7.20% above currents $39.18 stock price. Hancock Whitney Corporation – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since July 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 13 by SunTrust. Stephens downgraded Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Stephens has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4200 target.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company has market cap of $3.36 billion. The firm offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. It has a 9.82 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; and residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; and consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans.

