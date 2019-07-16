Analysts See $1.02 EPS for AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH); Nanoviricides (NNVC)’s Sentiment Is 0.9

Analysts expect AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) to report $1.02 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 13.33% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. EQH’s profit would be $500.98M giving it 5.52 P/E if the $1.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.98 EPS previously, AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 4.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.51. About 3.34 million shares traded. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has declined 0.42% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical EQH News: 14/05/2018 AXA AXAF.PA SAYS COMPLETED IPO OF AXA EQUITABLE, OVERALL PROCEEDS AT USD 4.0 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – Uber, AXA to Offer Insurance to European Drivers; 14/05/2018 – AXA secures financing for acquisition of XL Group; 29/05/2018 – BLABLACAR AND AXA AXAF.PA ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF ANNUAL CAR INSURANCE PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – AXA CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AXA at IFS ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – AXA CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 24/05/2018 – AXA: Elaine Sarsynski Appointed to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – REG-AXA Property Trust: Company Update and NAV Announcement 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – AXA CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 13 Months

Nanoviricides Inc (NNVC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.35, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 9 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 10 sold and decreased equity positions in Nanoviricides Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 4.42 million shares, up from 3.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nanoviricides Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 5 Increased: 4 New Position: 5.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.06 billion. It operates through four divisions: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. It has a 14.81 P/E ratio. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Among 3 analysts covering AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AXA Equitable Holdings had 3 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 3 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of EQH in report on Monday, April 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup.

It closed at $0.237 lastly. It is down 54.32% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NNVC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoViricides Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNVC); 09/04/2018 – NanoViricides Reports Good Safety Profile of Topical Dermal Drug Candidates; Dr. Diwan, President, Will Present at the MicroCap; 19/03/2018 NanoViricides Drug Candidates to be Tested in Animal Models of Dermal, Ocular and Genital Herpes Virus Infection at the Univers; 09/04/2018 – NanoViricides Reports Good Safety Profile of Topical Dermal Drug Candidates; Dr. Diwan, President, Will Present at the MicroCap Conference in New York City Today; 22/05/2018 – NanoViricides Files Quarterly Report for Period Ending March 31, 2018; Company Has Over A Year’s Worth of Cash in Hand, and It Is Scaling Up Production of Certain Herpecide Program Drug Candidates; 14/05/2018 – NanoViricides Provides Update, Says Company is Stable and is Moving Steadily towards Clinical Trials; 15/05/2018 – NANOVIRICIDES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 14/05/2018 – NANOVIRICIDES SAYS “IS FINANCIALLY STABLE”, AND BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR MORE THAN ONE YEAR OF OPERATIONS

Pioneer Trust Bank N A Or holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NanoViricides, Inc. for 100,000 shares. Wharton Business Group Llc owns 363,513 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Investments Llc has 0% invested in the company for 13,200 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 38,187 shares.

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company has market cap of $18.19 million. The firm is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs comprising NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for novel strain of H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate that could enable a functional cure for HIV/AIDS. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing HerpeCide, a skin cream or gel formulation for the treatment of oral and genital herpes lesions; anti-viral eye drops against external eye viral infections; and other research programs against Rabies virus, Ebola, and Marburg viruses.

Analysts await NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) to report earnings on October, 11. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by NanoViricides, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.