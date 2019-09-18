Analysts See $1.01 EPS for Webster Financial (WBS); Quantitative Investment Management Upped Ford Motor Co (F) Holding

Analysts expect Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report $1.01 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 3.06% from last quarter’s $0.98 EPS. WBS’s profit would be $92.58 million giving it 11.97 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $1.05 EPS previously, Webster Financial Corporation’s analysts see -3.81% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 281,216 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, FOLLOWING SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES WILL BE PURCHASED BY UNITED BANK; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 22/03/2018 – Webster Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 06/03/2018 Webster Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – UNITED FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – EMPLOYEES AT SIX WEBSTER BANK BRANCHES ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN UNITED BANK TEAM:; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 85C, EST. 79C; 22/03/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $58

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Ford Motor Co (F) stake by 54.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc acquired 264,116 shares as Ford Motor Co (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 748,616 shares with $7.66M value, up from 484,500 last quarter. Ford Motor Co now has $37.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 26.90M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 06/04/2018 – Trump administration mulls stiffer rules for imported cars; 21/05/2018 – Ford’s Hackett faces tough test in trying to drive change; 16/05/2018 – Ford Resuming Output of Cash-Cow F-Series After Supplier Fire; 15/03/2018 – Ford Targets Toyota Hybrids, Jeep SUVs in Showroom-Wide Overhaul; 23/03/2018 – Detroit Bureau: Ford and Mahindra Teaming Up on New SUVs and an EV; 25/04/2018 – As a strong player in the trucks and large SUV segments, Ford is also attempting to further take advantage of the recent consumer shift toward utility vehicles; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS EXPECTS TO IMPROVE ITS CAPITAL EFFICIENCY; 11/04/2018 – Details of Ford Motor Company Briefing on 2018 First Quarter Results; 05/03/2018 – Companies, industry groups target Congress to derail Trump tariffs; 16/05/2018 – GM’s Next Battle With Ford: Really Big Pickups

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock or 10,200 shares. On Friday, May 10 LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 10,000 shares. 840,962 shares were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR, worth $8.00M.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) stake by 16,930 shares to 8,270 valued at $492,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Msci Mexico Etf (EWW) stake by 82,664 shares and now owns 4,636 shares. Bank Ozk was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream Management owns 15,471 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 39,252 shares. Advisory, Kansas-based fund reported 21,616 shares. 220,861 are held by Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co. Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 99,107 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 115,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Smithfield holds 1,849 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 61,992 shares. S&T Bank Pa reported 364,468 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company invested 0.15% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). James Inv stated it has 83,335 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd holds 13,255 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Everett Harris Co Ca owns 11,200 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors has 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ford Shouldnâ€™t Cut Its Special Dividend on Ford Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford: Don’t Fear The Future – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Battle over U.S. vehicle emissions standards – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: F, GM, TWLO, MNST – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s cuts rating on Ford – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.67’s average target is 25.75% above currents $9.28 stock price. Ford Motor had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 6. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold Webster Financial Corporation shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 78.21 million shares or 3.50% less from 81.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 25,577 shares. First Citizens Bancorp Trust reported 0.05% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 45,008 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) or 15,722 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh has invested 0.27% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Cipher Cap L P owns 81,623 shares. Essex Fincl Ser reported 14,222 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 31,398 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.62% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 55,923 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Hilton Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 1,724 shares. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owns 1.10 million shares.