Analysts See $1.01 EPS for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV); Westwood Holdings Group Boosted Its Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Position

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) stake by 21.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc acquired 27,878 shares as Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL)’s stock rose 24.57%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 158,575 shares with $6.51M value, up from 130,697 last quarter. Buckeye Partners Lp now has $6.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.06. About 1.83M shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE COMES IN LIGHT OF RECOMMENDED DECISION BY PUC’S ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report $1.01 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 6.32% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. SNV’s profit would be $155.88 million giving it 8.88 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, Synovus Financial Corp.’s analysts see 1.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 1.24M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV)

Among 6 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synovus Financial has $4200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 13.32% above currents $35.89 stock price. Synovus Financial had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Thursday, June 20. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Evercore. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, June 18.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Synovus Bank that provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $5.54 billion. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Among 2 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Buckeye Partners has $41.5000 highest and $41.5000 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is 1.07% above currents $41.06 stock price. Buckeye Partners had 5 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of BPL in report on Monday, May 13 to “Hold” rating. UBS downgraded Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) on Wednesday, May 15 to “Neutral” rating.