Analysts See $1.01 EPS for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV); NOMURA HLDGS ORDINARY SHARES (NRSCF) Sellers Increased By 16.84% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report $1.01 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 6.32% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. SNV’s profit would be $155.86M giving it 8.78 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, Synovus Financial Corp.’s analysts see 1.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 878,512 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%

NOMURA HLDGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NRSCF) had an increase of 16.84% in short interest. NRSCF’s SI was 11.16 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.84% from 9.55M shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 37211 days are for NOMURA HLDGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NRSCF)’s short sellers to cover NRSCF’s short positions. It closed at $4.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Synovus Bank that provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $5.47 billion. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. It has a 10.45 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Among 6 analysts covering Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synovus Financial has $4200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 14.69% above currents $35.46 stock price. Synovus Financial had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, September 20. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy”. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 18.

