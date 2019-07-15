Analysts See $1.01 EPS for Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ); CIELO SA SPONSORED ADR BRAZIL (CIOXY) Sellers Increased By 4.43% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) to report $1.01 EPS on July, 16.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 23.17% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. T_MEQ’s profit would be $9.48 million giving it 13.73 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.92 EPS previously, Mainstreet Equity Corp.’s analysts see 9.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.45. About 417 shares traded. Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

CIELO SA SPONSORED ADR BRAZIL (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) had an increase of 4.43% in short interest. CIOXY’s SI was 1.30 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.43% from 1.24M shares previously. With 920,200 avg volume, 1 days are for CIELO SA SPONSORED ADR BRAZIL (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)’s short sellers to cover CIOXY’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 70,015 shares traded. Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company has market cap of $520.22 million. The firm owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary, Edmonton, and Saskatoon. It has a 6.68 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2016, it had a total portfolio of 9,878 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, and midrise and high-rise apartments.

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the merchant acquiring and payment processing industry in Brazil. The company has market cap of $5.23 billion. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. It has a 5.35 P/E ratio. The firm also offers maintenance and contact services with merchants and service providers for acceptance of credit and debit cards.