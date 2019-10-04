Analysts See $1.01 EPS for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE); Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Lowered By $2.27 Million Its Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Holding

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased Hooker Furniture (HOFT) stake by 70.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 113,539 shares as Hooker Furniture (HOFT)’s stock declined 30.17%. The Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 48,108 shares with $991,000 value, down from 161,647 last quarter. Hooker Furniture now has $250.50M valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 138,941 shares traded or 29.57% up from the average. Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) has declined 53.67% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HOFT News: 05/03/2018 Hooker Furniture Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to report $1.01 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 11.40% from last quarter’s $1.14 EPS. LITE’s profit would be $80.13M giving it 12.77 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.74 EPS previously, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 36.49% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.78% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 2.00M shares traded or 49.84% up from the average. Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has risen 8.69% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LITE News: 17/05/2018 – VP Hamel Disposes 26 Of Lumentum Holdings Inc; 12/03/2018 – Oclaro Cancels Investor and Analyst Session at OFC; 12/03/2018 – Oclaro: Under Deal With Lumentum, Co. Would Pay $63M Termination Fee to Lumentum, Under Certain Circumstances; 12/03/2018 – Oclaro: Under Deal, Lumentum Would Pay $80M Termination Fee to Oclaro, Under Certain Circumstances; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Lumentum Holdings: Oclaro Transaction Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP EPS; 12/03/2018 Lumentum Holdings: For Each Oclaro Share, Oclaro Stockholders Will Receive $5.60 in Cash, 0.0636 Lumentum Share; 02/05/2018 – Lumentum Holdings Sees 4Q Adj EPS 55c-Adj EPS 75c; 09/04/2018 – Lumentum To Participate In Eight Tradeshows In The Next Three Months; 02/05/2018 – LUMENTUM SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 75C, EST. 64C

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $4.09 billion. It operates through two divisions, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. It currently has negative earnings. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold HOFT shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 10.05 million shares or 1.12% less from 10.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Sei reported 0% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Switzerland-based Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.01% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Bb&T reported 101,716 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). 179,600 were accumulated by Paradigm Capital Inc Ny. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc stated it has 584,604 shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 76,553 shares in its portfolio. Amer Int Group Inc invested in 0% or 7,392 shares. Pnc Finance Ser Grp holds 0% or 123 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 12,700 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 202,254 shares.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $441,595 activity. Jacobsen Anne bought $9,855 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) on Thursday, June 20. $225,040 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) shares were bought by WILLIAMSON HENRY G JR. 2,900 shares valued at $64,136 were bought by Townsend Douglas on Thursday, June 27. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $27,979 was made by TOMS PAUL B JR on Thursday, April 25. Shares for $14,435 were bought by Huckfeldt Paul A.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) stake by 6,590 shares to 27,611 valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Insteel Indust Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) stake by 51,125 shares and now owns 395,916 shares. Del Taco Restaurants Inc was raised too.