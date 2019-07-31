Analysts See $1.01 EPS for Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK); CF Industries Holdings (CF)’s Sentiment Is 0.78

Analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report $1.01 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.00% from last quarter’s $1 EPS. JACK’s profit would be $26.07M giving it 17.85 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.99 EPS previously, Jack in the Box Inc.’s analysts see 2.02% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.1. About 280,596 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.29% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC QTRLY REV $209.8 MLN VS $265.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS

CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 159 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 203 sold and trimmed holdings in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 195.29 million shares, down from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding CF Industries Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 153 Increased: 102 New Position: 57.

Glendon Capital Management Lp holds 29.6% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for 2.93 million shares. Horseman Capital Management Ltd owns 395,700 shares or 5.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. has 5.01% invested in the company for 1.35 million shares. The New Jersey-based Credit Capital Investments Llc has invested 2.64% in the stock. S&T Bank Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 285,055 shares.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.09 billion. The firm operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, Other, and Phosphate divisions. It has a 36.68 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. It has a 16.13 P/E ratio.

