Analysts See $1.01 EPS for Duke Energy (DUK); Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Trimmed Blackstone Group LP (BX) Position By $1.87 Million

Analysts expect Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report $1.01 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 8.60% from last quarter's $0.93 EPS. DUK's profit would be $735.33 million giving it 22.01 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $1.24 EPS previously, Duke Energy Corporation's analysts see -18.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $88.91. About 68,531 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased Blackstone Group LP (BX) stake by 38.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc analyzed 55,080 shares as Blackstone Group LP (BX)'s stock rose 17.20%. The Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 89,797 shares with $3.14 million value, down from 144,877 last quarter. Blackstone Group LP now has $55.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 1.38M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of DUK in report on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DUK in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $64.73 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. It has a 21.62 P/E ratio. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Among 2 analysts covering Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Blackstone Group had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 5. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.