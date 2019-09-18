Analysts See $1.01 EPS for CSX (CSX); KATIPULT TECHNOLOGY ORDINARY SHARES (KTPPF) Shorts Up By 51.02%

KATIPULT TECHNOLOGY CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KTPPF) had an increase of 51.02% in short interest. KTPPF’s SI was 14,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 51.02% from 9,800 shares previously. With 10,900 avg volume, 1 days are for KATIPULT TECHNOLOGY CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KTPPF)’s short sellers to cover KTPPF’s short positions. It closed at $0.23 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold CSX Corporation shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

