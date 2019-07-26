Analysts See $-1.00 EPS for VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS); Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) Shorts Raised By 8.75%

Analysts expect VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) to report $-1.00 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $-1.2 EPS. After having $-0.75 EPS previously, VIVUS, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 4,783 shares traded. VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) has declined 26.13% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.56% the S&P500. Some Historical VVUS News: 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. (NOG), VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS), And Others; 08/05/2018 – VIVUS 1Q REV. $11.9M; 13/03/2018 – VIVUS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE OF $11.9 MLN VS $81.8 MLN; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS Expands Its Comml Pdt Portfolio With the Acquisition of PANCREAZE; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE RANBAXY INC/SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES INC; 25/04/2018 – VIVUS to Host First Quarter Business Update and Financial Results Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 13/03/2018 – VIVUS 4Q Rev $11.9M; 08/05/2018 – VIVUS 1Q Rev $11.9M; 14/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 4th Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) had an increase of 8.75% in short interest. BOOT’s SI was 5.17M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.75% from 4.75M shares previously. With 1.10 million avg volume, 5 days are for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)’s short sellers to cover BOOT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 187,769 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 26.33% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 16/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – ACQUIRED CERTAIN ASSETS OF LONE STAR WESTERN & CASUAL LLC; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, BUYS THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TX; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c

More notable recent VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “VIVUS and Nordmark Amend Contract Manufacturing Agreement to Supply Current and Future Demand for PANCREAZE® – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 93% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “VIVUS Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:VVUS – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vivus up 11% on new VA contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company has market cap of $35.85 million. The firm offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $929.19 million. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It has a 24.17 P/E ratio. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.